Kazakh President suggests elaborating uniform rules for crypto currency

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has expressed his opinion concerning development of crypto currency in the world.

"Another highlight is the use and regulation of digital currency. The majority of countries arduously study the possibility of crypto currency adaptation in the current configuration of financial systems. The same time the activities of the states absolutely vary in this matter. The lack of coordination may lead to inefficiency. It is crucial to proceed with developing general rules," the Kazakh President told addressing the Astana Economic Forum.



Besides, the President stressed that it is high time to debate outlines of new rules for international trade.



"Increased disregard of the existing rules prove the need of achieving a new consensus that will correspond with realia,"Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

