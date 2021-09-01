Kazakh President suggests extending grant funding of science up to 5 years

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggested considering the issue of extending grant financing of science up to 5 years, Kazinform reports.

«Restrictions up to 3 years significantly hinders science development. It is evident that it is hard to achieve some results in such a short of time. It is necessary to consider extending the terms of grant finding of science up to 5 years,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said delivering his Address to the Nation.

He stressed that spheres of education and science face a large-scale problem.

The President outlined priority goals for the country's socioeconomic development for the forthcoming period.







As earlier reported, President Tokayev delivered today the State-of-the-Nation Address at the joint sitting of the Parliament Chambers.