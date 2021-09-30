Kazakh President suggests free passage for saiga migrating between Kazakhstan and Russia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart suggested frontier services to provide a free passage for saiga migrating between Kazakhstan and Russia, Kazinform reports.

«Another rare and unique animal of Kazakhstan and Russia is saiga. It is the unique animal which had existed in the epoch of mammoths. There is a significant growth in saiga population thanks to the conservation measures,» the Head of State said at the 17th Kazakhstan-Russia Cross-Border Cooperation Forum.

As stated there, the President had banned saiga hunting.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that their habituation area has decreased due to the expansion of farming operations. «It leads to lack of pastures and watering points both for saiga and farm livestock. Given the peculiarities of saiga migration it is suggested to assign frontier services to ensure a free passage for their migration between our countries,» the President resumed.