Kazakh President suggests holding meeting on economy digitization next year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Nursultan Nazarbayev took part in the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting in Sochi, the President's press service reports.

The meeting was attended by President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sarkisyan and President of Moldova Igor Dodon.

The participants addressed a number of topical issues regarding cooperation within the framework of the EAEU and further development of the Union and were presented the EEC report.

During the high-level meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized the importance of the main directions of the EAEU digital agenda and suggested holding a special meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on the digitization of the member states' economies.

At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed their confidence that the implementation of the agreements reached will raise the cooperation between the EAEU countries to a higher level.