EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:00, 19 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President suggests Kapshagai reservoir as key tourist attraction

    None
    KONAYEV. KAZINFORM «Tourism may contribute to sustainable agricultural development in Almaty region,» Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said addressing the residents in Almaty region.

    «International competitions such as the Tengri Ultra in Tanbaly tas gorge and Oceanman at Kapshagai reservoir promote tourist potential of Almaty region. Currently the reservoir is used as a source of drinking water supply, irrigation, fishing and recreations. The Government should record the status of the reservoir as one of the key tourist attractions of the country,» the President said.

    The President noted that tourism may also contribute to sustainable agricultural development in Almaty region. Austria as well as Kazakhstan are land-locked countries. Austria along with ski tourism promotes wine tourism helping its vine growing and agricultural sector. «It is a good example for us,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

    As earlier reported, the Head of State arrived in Almaty region for a working visit.


    Photo: mobillegends.net




    Tags:
    Tourism Almaty region President of Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!