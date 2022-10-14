EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:00, 14 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President suggests laying out approaches to ensure CIS water security

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced it is high time to lay out approaches to ensure water security in CIS countries, Kazinform reports.

    «Climate change aggravates problem of ensuring water resources almost in all the CIS countries. I believe it is high time to develop common approaches to ensure water security in the Commonwealth,» President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told the meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council.


    Photo: 33strausa.ru



    Tags:
    CIS President of Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!