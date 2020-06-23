Kazakh President suggests unveiling monument to honor those fighting coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggested opening a monument to honor the deed of our people who worked in the difficult time as the virus defeated.

«I decided to award a special medal Khalyk Algysy. I believe the new state award, the medal will be awarded to patriots,» the President said.

At today’s online form Biz Birgemiz the Head of State has already awarded some Kazakhstanis. The President also stressed that people who takes an active part in fighting against pandemic would be awarded state awards. Besides, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed to establish a monument to honor the deed of our people.

In a conclusion the Head of State wished all health and wellbeing.