Kazakh President sums up results of negotiations with Turkish Counterpart

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has summarized his official visit to Turkey, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking today after the talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Nursultan Nazarbayev thanked him for the invitation to visit Turkey.

"Political stability and sustainability of Turkey are of great importance for Kazakhstan. I would like to congratulate Mr. President on his victory in the transition to the new presidential form of government. This indicates that the nation supports the new direction for the development of Turkey. I would like to wish prosperity and wellbeing to the people of Turkey," Nursultan Nazarbayev said while making a joint statement to the press.

The Kazakh Leader said that the presidents held today very important talks, exchanging views and discussing various issues between Astana and Ankara. He underlined that Turkey is one of Kazakhstan's reliable strategic partners, and the cooperation is based on common moral principles.

"And cooperation between our countries will keep growing in the future," the Head of State assured.

Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed satisfaction with the expansion of the political dialogue and noted that in the future there will be new visits. "We need to meet more often," said the President.

The President of Kazakhstan also stressed a particular importance of the issues of attracting investment. "We have signed very important agreements. Turkish companies [are performing] vital work in our country. And their capital is represented by more than 1,800 companies," the Head of State said.

Nursultan Nazarbayev recalled that the trade turnover between the two countries reached $1.9 billion. "And we expect that in the near future we will increase the trade turnover to $5 billion. We set this goal. Our governments will work towards this," the President concluded.