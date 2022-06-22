Kazakh President supports introducing chess in school curricula

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with the members of the Kazakhstani women's chess team and Chess Federation officials, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

World chess champions and international grandmasters Zhasaya Abdumalik, Dinara Saduakassova, Bibisara Assaubayeva, Guliskhan Nakhabayeva, international master Meruert Kamalidenova, as well as the Kazakh Chess Federation President Galim Khussainov and Vice President Darmen Sadvakassov were invited to the meeting with the Kazakh President at Akorda.

Greeting the famed female chess players, the Head of State noted that he has a special attitude to chess. He expressed hope that the Kazakh women's chess squad will perform successfully in the upcoming World Chess Olympics in India. The President also wished success to Bibisara Assaubayeva, who finished school with excellence, and Guliskhan Nakhbayeva on her past birthday.

The meeting held in the format of warm talk and exchange of views also saw leaders of the national chess team Dinara Saduakassova, Zhansaya Abdumalik, Bibisara Assaubayeva as well as the leadership of the Kazakh Chess Federation deliver their speeches.

Tokayev heard a number of proposals to develop chess in the country, including the provision of systemic support by the State, creation of necessary infrastructure conditions, and promotion of chess as a separate sport.

In particular, the Head of State supported the proposal to include chess in the school curricula as an optional subject, and build a 1,500-seat boarding school with in-depth study of chess and IT technology in Almaty. In addition, he focused on the importance to provide support to develop chess by entrepreneurs.

In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that he will continue attaching great attention to the development and support of chess, and wished the young athletes new accomplishments in the international arena.



