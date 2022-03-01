EN
    Kazakh President supports renaming Nur Otan Party into Amanat

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev supported the renaming of the Nur Otan Party into Amanat, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «The word Amanat is translated as the legacy of ancestors, mandate for future generations. Amanat is a deep notion, with special symbolism in the history and culture of the people. It reflects the unfading ideals of independence, values of strong statehood, and universal national unity. Vast expanses of our motherland left by our ancestors, we must keep and strengthen this invaluable legacy, which is our sacred duty to the past and future generations, I support the renaming of the Party [Nur Otan] to Amanat,» stated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the extraordinary Congress of the Nur Otan Party.

    Earlier Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov proposed to rename the Nur Otan Party into Amanat.



