Kazakh President surveys Ancient Taraz archeological park

TARAZ. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Ancient Taraz archeological park, the Akorda press service reports.

The President got familiarized with the historical monument of republican significance which covers the period of I-XIX centuries. He surveyed the Shahristan-ancient Taraz complex layout and listened to further development plans.



The President surveyed golden and silver coins, ceramics and other valuable artifacts unearthed in the region.



"The ancient Taraz research works will continue. We will always render support. There are many world-class experts in this direction. Our universities should start training travel industry specialists," the Head of State said.



The Ancient Taraz archeological park is expected to turn into an international tourist centre. 145,000 tourists visited the region in 2018. Over the first three months of 2019 above 16,000 tourists traveled to the historical sites.



As earlier reported, the Head of State is paying a working visit to Zhambyl region.