Kazakh President surveys Counterdrug project

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev got acquainted with the Counterdrug project which includes information analysis programs featuring schemes of crime affiliations, telephone conversations and money transfers, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

As a result of the taken actions 2,300 illegal drugs sale websites were blocked, 1,300 drug related crimes were detected and over 6,000 tons of drugs were withdrawn.