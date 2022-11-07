EN
    16:35, 07 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President surveys Kaspi desalination plant

    AKTAU. KAZINFORM As part of his working visit to Mangistau region the Head of State surveyed the Kaspi desalination plant, the Akorda press service reports.

    The President got acquainted with the progress of realization of the plant modernization project. It aims at doubling the plant capacity which produces up to 20,000 cu m of clean water a day.

    The President highly appreciated the plant’s role in providing the region with clean drinking water and expressed confidence that modernization will be success.

    The Head of State charged the Government to adopt new technologies to settle water scarcity in the region.


