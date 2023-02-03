Kazakh President surveys poultry farm in Myrzatay village

TARAZ. KAZINFORM As part of his working trip to Zhambyl region the Head of State visited the Aulie Ata Feniks poultry farm in the village of Myrzatay in Baizak district, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

Some 250 locals work at the poultry farm so far. The farm annually produces 8,000 tons of broiler meat to the domestic markets as well as to the markets of Russia and Kyrgyzstan.

This year the farm plans to build six production facilities worth 1.4 billion tenge to increase its capacity by 12,000 tons.

Besides, Governor of Zhambyl region Nurzhan Nurzhigitov reported on the poultry industry development.

Photo: akorda.kz