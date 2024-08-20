Kazakh President surveys preparations for V World Nomad Games

The Head of State got acquainted with the preparations for the V World Nomad Games slated for September 8-13, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Akorda press service.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the 30,000-seat Astana Arena Stadium that will play host to the opening ceremony of the international sporting event. The stadium was repaired and fitted with new equipment.

The Head of State surveyed an accreditation center at the Qazaqstan Field and Track Complex, and the sports uniform of the Kazakh national team at the Nomad Games.

The Games will be supported by 1,500 volunteers.

Kazakh Tourism and Sports Yermek Marzhikpayev reported on the preparations of the national team for the Games.

He said Kazakhstani athletes competed in seven international and 25 republican tournaments and participated in 42 international and national training camps.

2,800 athletes and members of official delegations from 89 countries are expected to vie for top honors at the V World Nomad Games. 97 sets of medals will be decided in 21 sports. The main competitions will be held at the Astana Arena Stadium, Qazanat Racing Track, Alau Ice Palace, Ushkempirov Wrestling Palace, and Duman Hotel and Sports Complex.

Over 150 cultural events will be held to celebrate the Nomad Games. the Nomadic Civilization Museum, the craftsmen’s town and an exhibition of sculptures will be held in the territory of the ethnic auyl, while an international scientific conference themed Nomads: history, knowledge and lessons will be held at the National Museum.

According to preliminary estimates, some 100 journalists will visit Astana.