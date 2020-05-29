Kazakh President surveys solar plant in Akmola rgn

AKMOLA REGION. KAZINFORM Today Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid a working visit to the Tselinograd district of Akmola region. The Head of State visited first the Hevel Kazakhstan solar power station built this year, the Akorda press service reports.

The President got familiarized with the region’s green energy development prospects. KZT 30 bln was invested into the construction of the 100MW solar plant. It is expected to generate more than 148 mln kw/h annually. Innovation technologies were used in its construction.

The Head of State highlighted importance of harnessing renewable resources in Kazakhstan and wished the staff further success.