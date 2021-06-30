Kazakh President, Swiss business community reps hold talks

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with the representatives of business circle of Switzerland, the Akorda press service reports.

The Kazakh President underlined that Switzerland is one of the most important trade and economic partners of Kazakhstan in Europe. Relations between the states are based on friendship and mutual trust. Over the years of independence Switzerland has invested some USD 30 bln into Kazakhstani economy. The sales between the nations in 2020 reached USD 1.7 bln. The President noted that there are above 400 enterprises with participation of Swiss capital in Kazakhstan.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that Kazakhstani economy is the biggest in the region. The country’s goal is to preserve the leading position. The same time Kazakhstan should settle economic diversification issues. The country will prioritize projects on de-carbonization of economy, green technologies, environmental protection and finances.