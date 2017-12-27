Kazakh President takes part in informal CIS summit

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Nursultan Nazarbayev took part in the informal summit of the CIS leaders in Moscow, the Akorda press service reports.

During the event heads of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan summed up the results of the Russian Federation's presidency in the CIS in 2017.





Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on successful completion of Russia's presidency in the CIS and stressed the importance of the work done by the Russian Federation in terms of promoting Eurasian integration and strengthening the Commonwealth's international prestige.

The Head of State also drew attention to the CSTO summit which took place earlier this year in Minsk, that discussed the most topical issues of the regional and international agenda.





"There are no problems that we can not solve through negotiations. We need to continue our work based on the principles of sovereignty and mutual respect," Nazarbayev said.

The Kazakh President wished Vladimir Putin success in the forthcoming presidential elections and expressed his confidence that the people of Russia will make the right choice.

In conclusion, the sides exchanged views on further development of interstate cooperation and wished success to the Republic of Tajikistan that is scheduled to preside in the CIS next year.