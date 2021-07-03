EN
    19:00, 03 July 2021

    Kazakh President takes part in opening ceremony of monument to Elbasy

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the solemn opening ceremony of the monument to First President of Kazakhstan –Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev. It is located in the park at the junction of Alikhan Bokeikhan and Kerey, Zhanibek Khans streets, the Akorda press service rports.

    The President noted that on the eve of the Capital City Day new complexes are being built to decorate the city. He reminded that the Elbasy Library Museum was built last year and the park unveiled next to became a convenient leisure place. The historical monument honoring Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev is also opening in the park. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted remarkable contribution of Nursultan Nazarbayev in laying the groundwork, delimitation and demarcation of the state border, overcoming global crisis and strengthening of the country’s international standing.


