Kazakh President takes part in State Flag Raising ceremony

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the State Flag Raising ceremony inaugurating celebratory activities, dated to the Capital City Day, the Akorda press service reports.

«This year marks the 30th anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan. Today’s ceremony is of great historic significance. Our flag is the main symbol of independent Kazakhstan. There is no greater value for our people than freedom and state flag,» the Head of State said.

During the ceremony the Head of State –Commander-in-Chief awarded 12 graduates of the higher military educational establishments graduating with excellence swabs.

In a conclusion Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated those present on the Capital City Day wishing Kazakhstan prosperity.