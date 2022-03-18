Kazakh President takes part in State prize awarding ceremony ahead of Nauryz celebrations

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Opening a solemn ceremony of awarding State prizes, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated all present on the bright holiday of Nauryz. The Head of State mentioned that the holiday has deep historic roots, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

«Sacred Nauryz revives nature, nourishes life, and encourages renewal. Just the day before yesterday, I delivered the Address to the people in which I put forward a number of initiatives aimed at building New Kazakhstan. All of them became a natural extension of the political transformations and reforms undergoing in the country. Our aim is to build an effective State and just society, increase the well-being and improve the standard of life of the people, The main thing is to protect our sacred Independence, turn Kazakhstan into a strong State,» said the President.

According to the Head of State, by starting drastic changes in all spheres of life we enter a qualitatively new stage of the country's development. He is sure that New Kazakhstan is not an abstract idea, but a clear image of the future.

«Each of you is a true patriot who proved their commitment to the values of solidarity and unity in practice. Through hard work, genuine wish to help, you give an example to all our fellow citizens. I am sure that together we will commence the process of Kazakhstan's reformation, build New Kazahstan - a country of new opportunities and progress,» Tokayev addressed the participants of the ceremony.

According to the President, today each citizen contributes to the prosperity of Independent Kazakhstan. Our people always think highly of values such as prosperity, unity and accord, compassion, and mutual respect.

In conclusion, the Head of State said that he decided to award some Kazakhstanis State prizes ahead of the Nauryz holiday. He is certain that honoring distinguished citizens of Kazakhstan will become a good tradition during the holiday.