Kazakh President takes part in tree planting at Botanical Garden

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today, as part of the national environmental campaign Birge – taza Kazakhstan Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the all-city cleanup day and planted trees at the Botanical Garden, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Joining the event were Head of the President’s Administration Murat Nurtleu, Ecology, Geology, and National Resources Minister Serikkali Brekeshyev, Mayor of Nur-Sultan city Altai Kulginov, eco-volunteers, members of the Presidential Youth Personnel Reserve.

Tokayev noted the importance of careful treatment of nature. In his opinion, Kazakhstan should become a green State in the future.

«A tree is a holy thing. We must take care of trees and nature,» said the President.

«I express gratitude to all you. You are the future of our country. We all need to build New Kazakhstan, the Second Republic. I am sure of the bright future of Kazakhstan. The future of our country is in the hands of our youth. I place hope in all of you,» said the Kazakh Leader.

In their turn, the volunteers and members of the Presidential Youth Personnel Reserve thanked the President for the support as well as personal attention to the environmental issues and initiatives.

The campaign’s participants planted a total of lindens and 35 oaks.