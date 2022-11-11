EN
    16:05, 11 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President takes part in tree-planting campaign in Samarkand

    SAMARKAND. KAZINFORM The Kazakh President together with the Heads of State attedning the Summit of the Organization of Turkic Countries took part in the tree-planting campaign in the city of Samarkand, the Akorda press service reports.

    To strengthen the unity of the Turkic world the tree-planting campaign was held simultaneously in 14 regions of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan's Turkistan, and the capitals of Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan and Hungary.


    Photo: akorda.kz




