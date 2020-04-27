Kazakh President tasked to explore opening children’s playgrounds amid quarantine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev charged to elaborate on opening children’s playgrounds and sports grounds amid the state of emergency due to coronavirus spread fears.

The President tasked the State Commission and administrations (akimats) to explore an issue concerning opening the children’s playgrounds given strict observation of all sanitary norms and requirements.

Since May 1 the air service between Almaty and Nur-Sultan will resume.

All shopping and entertainment malls, cinemas, restaurants, parks and other places of public gathering will be closed. Distant schooling will remain at schools, universities and colleges.

The Head of State urged all to observe quarantine requirements for violations may lead to coronavirus cases surge calling not to leave homes for no particular reasons.