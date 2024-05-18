Kazakh President tasks to provide flood-affected people with high-quality housing

Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov reported to Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the mitigation of flood aftermath and support measures provided to the people affected by floods, firstly, to those still staying at the temporary shelters, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

The Head of State charged to intensify flood relief measures, provide flood victims with high quality housing, start repairing and constructing infrastructure in the flood-stricken cities and rural settlements.

The stressed the Government, akimats jointly with the law-enforcement agencies should ensure public order in strict adherence to the law.