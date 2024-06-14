Kazakh President tasks to step up work with investors to implement Alatau City project

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received governor of Almaty region Marat Sultangaziyev. The Kazakh President was briefed about the key indicators of social and economic development of the region for January-May 2024, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

Almaty region ranks fifth in the country in terms of gross regional product, which hit five trillion tenge. The region’s short-term economic indicator stood at 107.9% in January-April this year. Manufacturing takes a whopping 88.5% in the region’s total industrial output.

As Sultangaziyev said, significant growth is observed in sectors such as agriculture, communication services, construction and trade.

Tokayev was informed about the formation of seven industrial zones within the region, whose investment portfolio includes 207 projects worth 3.7 trillion tenge until 2030. 58 projects for 446.7 billion tenge with creation of 5.3 thousand jobs are to be carried out in the region this year.

According to Almaty region’s governor, as of the beginning of this year, 136.7 thousand SMEs operated in the region, a 6.3% year-over-year rise. In addition, 53 agricultural cooperatives, 46 of which received financial assistance, have been established as part of the Auyl amanaty program.

Last year, 13 schools for 13.8 thousand places were built in the region. 53 schools are slated for construction in 2024-25 as part of the Comfortable school program.

The governor informed that as part of the Taza Kazakhstan environmental campaign 19,506 tons of waste were collected and over 6,600 ha of territory were cleaned.

The Head of State called the initiative Taza Kazakhstan as an important step towards formation of environmental culture and instruction the regional administration to carry on with the work on a constant basis.

During the meeting, prospects for development of regional center Konayev, new Alatau city and the entire metropolitan area were discussed. The Head of State was presented with the preliminary results of the design of urban planning documentation

Following the meeting, Tokayev instructed to continue the work on the strategic plans to develop the region as well as step up the efforts to engage with potential investors to implement the flagship project Alatau City.