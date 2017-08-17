Kazakh President tells about expected constitutional reform results during TV interview

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has been interviewed by Khabar TV Channel in the Burabai resort, Akmola region, the Akorda press service reports

During the interview, the Head of State replied to the questions regarding the process of spiritual modernization and told about the expected results of the constitutional reform.

The President of Kazakhstan also highlighted the importance of hosting the Astana Expo 2017 International Specialized Exhibition and shared the plans for using the exhibition facilities after its ends.

Besides, Nursultan Nazarbayev told about the prospects for development of domestic tourism and shaping the regional culture and tourism clusters.