EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:36, 17 August 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President tells about expected constitutional reform results during TV interview

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has been interviewed by Khabar TV Channel in the Burabai resort, Akmola region, the Akorda press service reports

    During the interview, the Head of State replied to the questions regarding the process of spiritual modernization and told about the expected results of the constitutional reform.

    The President of Kazakhstan also highlighted the importance of hosting the Astana Expo 2017 International Specialized Exhibition and shared the plans for using the exhibition facilities after its ends.

    Besides, Nursultan Nazarbayev told about the prospects for development of domestic tourism and shaping the regional culture and tourism clusters.

     

     

    Tags:
    Mass media President of Kazakhstan President's Article on Spiritual Modernization President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!