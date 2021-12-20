Kazakh President thanks Alexey Tsoi for his active work as Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to the former Healthcare Minister of Kazakhstan, Alexey Tsoi, for his persistent efforts, the Facebook account of President’s press secretary Berik Uali reads.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to the former Healthcare Minister of Kazakhstan, Alexey Tsoi, for his persistent efforts, especially in the fight against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, the post reads.

As earlier reported, the Kazakh President decreed to relieve Alexey Tsoi of his duties as the Kazakh Healthcare Minister.