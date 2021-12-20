EN
    11:00, 20 December 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President thanks Alexey Tsoi for his active work as Minister

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to the former Healthcare Minister of Kazakhstan, Alexey Tsoi, for his persistent efforts, the Facebook account of President’s press secretary Berik Uali reads.

    As earlier reported, the Kazakh President decreed to relieve Alexey Tsoi of his duties as the Kazakh Healthcare Minister.


