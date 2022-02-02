EN
    12:09, 02 February 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President thanks Baurzhan Baibek for his work as Nur Otan Party First Deputy Chairman

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to Baurzhan Baibek for his years of service in the post of the First Deputy Chairman of the Nur Otan Party, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook account of President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

    «Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to Baurzhan Baibek for his years of service in the post of the First Deputy Chairman of the Nur Otan Party,» reads the Facebook post.


