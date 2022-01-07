Kazakh President thanks Heads of State and organizations for support

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM In his address to the nation Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to the Heads of State of the CSTO member states, leaders of some foreign countries and organizations for their support, Kazinform reports.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed sincere gratitude to the PM of Armenia, Presidents of Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Russia, China, Uzbekistan, Turkey, heads of the UN and other international organizations for the words of support.

As earlier reported, the CSTO Collective Security Council made a decision to deploy the CSTO Peacekeeping Forces to Kazakhstan.