TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    10:00, 19 April 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President thanks India for medical supplies donation to contain COVID-19

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sincerely thanked the Government of India for donation of the medical supplies to contain COVID-19.

    «Sincerely thank the Government of India and personally Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the donation of medical supplies to Kazakhstan to contain the coronavirus. This high mark of friendship and solidarity is made even at a time when India banned export of drugs abroad,» the Twitter post of the Kazakh President reads.


    President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
