14:25, 28 April 2020 | GMT +6
Kazakh President thanks Pakistan Government for humanitarian aid
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to the Government of Pakistan and personally Prime Minister for humanitarian aid sent to Kazakhstan, the President’s Twitter account reads.
«Sincerely thank the Government of Pakistan and personally Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI for providing medical supplies as humanitarian aid to Kazakhstan to treat coronavirus infected patients,» the Kazakh President tweeted.