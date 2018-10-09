17:39, 09 October 2018 | GMT +6
Kazakh President, the Grand Imam of al-Azhar met in Astana
ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with Grand Imam of al-Azhar Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb today, Akorda press service reports.
The Head of State greeted the Grand Imam of al-Azhar and noted that participation of guests of such a high level in the VI Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions is of great importance for Kazakhstan.
"I hope that your participation in the Congress will be a great contribution to our common goal," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.
In his turn, Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb thanked the Kazakh leader for the invitation to attend the forum.
The parties debated urgent issues and prospects for the development of interfaith dialogue.