Kazakh President, the Grand Imam of al-Azhar met in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with Grand Imam of al-Azhar Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb today, Akorda press service reports.

The Head of State greeted the Grand Imam of al-Azhar and noted that participation of guests of such a high level in the VI Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions is of great importance for Kazakhstan.



"I hope that your participation in the Congress will be a great contribution to our common goal," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.



In his turn, Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb thanked the Kazakh leader for the invitation to attend the forum.



The parties debated urgent issues and prospects for the development of interfaith dialogue.