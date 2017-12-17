Kazakh President: Timur Segizbayev greatly contributed to football development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State, Nursultan Nazarbayev, sent a telegram of condolence to the relatives and friends of Timur Segizbayev, a prominent athlete of Kazakhstan, upon his death, the press service of Akorda reports.

With a heavy heart, the President of Kazakhstan expressed his condolences to the family of the football player, Timur Segizbayev.

In the telegram, he highlights Timur Segizbayev's achievements in developing football in Kazakhstan and promoting sports among children and youth.

"Being a coach and one of the managers of the Football Association of Kazakhstan, he made a noticeable contribution to the development of this sport in our country," the telegram reads.

The Head of State expressed his confidence that the name of Timur Segizbayev will remain forever engraved in the memory of the nation.