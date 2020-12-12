Kazakh President to address online Climate Ambition Summit

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, is to address the Climate Ambition Summit to be held to mark 5 years since the adoption of the Paris Climate Agreement in a video message, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook page of the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

The video message by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will be delivered at the Climate Ambition Summit after 08:00pm Nur-Sultan time today.

The Summit convened by the UN, Great Britain, and France in partnership with Italy and Chile is to bring together Heads of 75 countries and governments, heads of international organizations, business structures, and reps of public and academic circles vie videoconference.

The participating countries are to reveal new more ambitious targets as part of the three pillars of the Paris Agreement: mitigation of the impact of climate change and adaptation to it and funding the targets aimed for environmental and sustainable recovery of the post-coronavirus period.

The Kazakh President’s video message is to include the country’s primary approaches to the fight against climate change, adherence to the targets and goals of the Paris Agreement.

