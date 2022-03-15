Kazakh President to address the nation Mar 16

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will deliver the State-of-the-Nation Address on March 16 at the joint session of the Parliament’s Chambers, the Facebook account of President’s press secretary Berik Uali reads.

The Address will focus on realization of the new program of political reforms and a package of socioeconomic measures set for the near future.

It will be broadcast at 11:00 a.m. by the republican TV channels and the official Telegram Channel of the President’s press service.