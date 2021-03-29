Kazakh President to address virtual meeting on international debt architecture and liquidity

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to deliver a video address at a high-level meeting of the Heads of State and Government on the International Debt Architecture and Liquidity set to take place online at 09:30pm Nur-Sultan time, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook account of the President’s Secretary Berik Uali.

The virtual meeting of the Heads of State and Government on the International Debt Architecture and Liquidity is to take place at the initiative of UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Jamaican PM Andrew Holness.

A live broadcast of the meeting will be available on the UN official website.