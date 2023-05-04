EN
    16:13, 04 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President to attend Central Asia Leaders’ Summit

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM While making the joint statement Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev confirmed his participation in the Central Asia Leaders’ Summit scheduled for this December in Dushanbe, Kazinform reports.

    The Head of State said during the talks they exchanged views on the pressing issues of the regional and global agenda, stated affinity of the positions in the international arena, and readiness to promote common interests at the multilateral platforms. The parties also focused on ensuring stability and security in the Central Asian region, debated the current situation in Afghanistan.

    The Kazakh President stressed the sustainable development of the region is a goal which meets the vital interests of all fraternal nations of the region. The sides agreed to further continue close cooperation within consultative meetings of the Heads of State of Central Asia.

    The Head of State confirmed his participation in the Central Asia Leaders’ Summit scheduled for this December in Dushanbe and expressed gratitude to the President of Tajikistan for an invitation.


