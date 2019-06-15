Kazakh President to attend CICA Summit in Dushanbe

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to attend the V Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in the capital of Tajikistan.

The Head of State is to address the CICA Summit and hold bilateral talks with Chief Executive of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

More than 10 Heads of State are expected to take part in the CICA Summit.



The Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) was established on October 5, 1992 at the initiative of First President of Kazakhstan-Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev at the 47th session of the UN GA.



The CICA unites 27 states which cover about 90% of territory and population of Asia. 8 more countries and 5 international organizations, including the UN have the observer status.

