Kazakh President to attend CIS Heads of State Council sitting in Dushanbe

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev will take part in the regular sitting of the Council of Heads of State of CIS member nations this September 28 in Dushanbe, Akroda reports.

Those attending are expected to share views on prospects for intra-CIS cooperation and issues concerning further upgrading the organization's activities. The Head of State is to hold a number of talks on the sidelines of the summit.



The Head of State will pay also working visits to Zhambyl and Turkestan regions, Shymkent city.