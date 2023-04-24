EN
    16:42, 24 April 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President to attend events on Defender of Fatherland Day and Victory Day

    ASTANA. KAZINFROM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to attend a number of events to be held on the Defender of the Fatherland Day and Victory Day, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    It is expected that the Kazakh President – the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces is to hold an all-army meeting on May 5 as well as to pay tribute to the victims of the Great Patriotic War on May 9 in Astana.


