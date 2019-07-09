Kazakh President to attend Government meeting Jul 15

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM "The Government meeting with participation of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will take place next Monday, July 15," Kazakh PM Askar Mamin said.

"The economy of things will be onсe again debated next Monday," the PM added resuming today's Government sitting.



Earlier, Vice Premier Zhenis Kassymbek said that easy-term loan program is being implemented in the country to develop the economy of simple things. As of July 4 this year the project office reports about 1,500 business projects worth KZT 1 tn that is 30% of all potential participants countrywide. 92 of them up to KZT 41 were already approved. 166 projects worth KZT 280 bln are under consideration at the banks.