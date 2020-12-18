Kazakh President to attend meeting of CIS Heads of State Council

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to attend the meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State, the Facebook account the President’s press secretary Berik Uali reads.

The event to be held via a videoconference is to bring together leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Those attending are to exchange views on intra-CIS cooperation, CIS further development concept and action plan for its realization.