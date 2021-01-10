EN
    12:18, 10 January 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President to deliver address at Parliament Jan 15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President told journalists at the election district in Nur-Sultan about the new package of political reforms, Kazinform reports.

    The Head of State is expected to deliver address at the Parliament on January 15. The meeting of the National Public Confidence Council will be held then to debate reforms.

    As earlier reported, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev cast his vote at the elections to the Majilis and Maslikhats of Kazakhstan.


