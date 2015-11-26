Kazakh President to deliver state-of-the-nation address on Nov 30

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is set to deliver the new state-of-the-nation address on November 30, Kazinform has learnt from presidential spokesman Dauren Abayev.

"We confirm that the new state-of-the-nation address will be delivered by the President on November 30. Moreover, there are plans to broadcast it live via several republican TV channel. As Nursultan Abishevich has already revealed himself at the recent session of the Government, the address will be dedicated to the steps Kazakhstan is going to take in the conditions of global crisis," Abayev wrote in a post on the Akroda's Facebook page.