Kazakh President to deliver State-of-the-Nation Address Sep 2

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to deliver an annual State-of-the-Nation Address at today’s joint session of the Parliament Chambers in Astana, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

The live broadcast is set to begin at 11:00 am. on republican TV channels.

Deputies of the Senate and Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, heads of central government bodies, members of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Congress), Human Rights Commission, National Commission for Women’s Affairs and Family and Demographic Policy, and others are to take part in the session.

The President’s Address is expected to focus on the political and social and economic development of the country for the upcoming period.