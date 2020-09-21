EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:08, 21 September 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President to deliver video message at UNGA High-Level Meeting

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today, approximately after 8.00 PM Nur-Sultan time, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will deliver a video message at the High-Level Meeting to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the United Nations within the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly, the Facebook account of the President’s press secretary, Berik Uali, reads.

    A live broadcast of the President’s speech will be available on the UN website: https://webtv.un.org


    Tags:
    Foreign policy UN President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!