    18:51, 02 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President to hold meeting of Higher Council for Reforms

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will hold a meeting of the Higher Council for Reforms on March 3, Kazinform learnt from Berik Uali, the President’s press secretary.

    The meeting is expected to debate development of the anti-recessionary action plan amid escalation of the geopolitical situation and toughening of sanctions against Russia.

    Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov and National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov will make reports, the press secretary’s Facebook account reads.


    Economy President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
