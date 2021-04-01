EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:00, 01 April 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President to hold meeting on fight against COVID-19

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State is expected to hold a meeting on fight against COVID-19, the Facebook account of the President’s press secretary reports.

    «Today the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, is expected to hold a meeting on struggle against COVID-19. Those attending are going to discuss a package of measures aimed at stabilizing the health situation in the country as the number of coronavirus cases keeps on growing and, the progress of vaccination campaign. Heads of central state bodies, Governors of regions are to take part in it,» Berik Uali said.


    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!