    19:12, 17 July 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President to hold meeting on sanitary and epidemiological situation

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On July 19 Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart will hold a working meeting with participation of the Prime Minister, heads of state bodies, mayors of cities and governors of regions on the sanitary and epidemiological situation in the country, the Facebook account of the President’s press secretary reads.

    The Government is expected to report on counteractive measures against COVID-19. The action plan aimed at improving people’s health in the regions and overall situation is supposed to be adopted.


